CNN names Memphis best place in the world to visit in May

May is always a busy, exciting month in the Bluff City--there's Beale Street Music Festival, World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, 901Fest, Great American River Run, and numerous other festivals.

An article from CNN Travel that recently listed five great places to visit in May named Memphis the No. 1 place to visit in the world in May.

Take that, Nashville.

The other four places mentioned in the article are Bali, Indonesia; Lisbon, Portugal; Peru, and Malawi, respectively.

In addition to all the great festivals and activities going on in May, CNN lists Sun Studio, Stax Museum of American Soul Music, Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, Jerry's Sno Cones, and the National Civil Rights Museum as other attractions to check out on a visit to Memphis.

They also note that May is a great weather month in Memphis because the scorching heat and humidity hasn't fully descended upon the Mid-South yet.

Click here to read the full article.

