Backstreet Boys celebrate 25th anniversary

Twenty-five years ago, the Backstreet Boys started making music together.

Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough became one of the biggest acts in the 90s, with hits like 'Everybody,' 'Quit Playing Games,' and 'I Want It That Way.'

The group celebrated the occasion by sharing a picture of themselves from 1993.

A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on Apr 20, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

