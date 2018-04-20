Elementary students praise first responders on Unity Day

Elementary students in Memphis spent the day honoring first responders.

Sea Isle Elementary School students joined hands Friday and recited a unity pledge. The pledge was written by their principal, and it emphasized kindness, strength, and empowerment.

The pledge was part of the school's unity day celebration, which also featured first responders who keep the community safe.

"We wore white, because white symbolizes peace. And peace is all thanks to the policemen and firemen," 4th-grader Ava Kaltreider said.

The school's guitar club serenaded first responders from Fire Station 21 and Mt. Moriah Police Station.

The children then gave homemade snacks to the first responders.

"I think we should honor these people; they risk their lives to save other people and you never know when you are going to need them to save your life," 4th-grader Travis Grimes said.

Friday's celebration was the culmination of peace-themed conversations teachers shared with their students, continuing the commemoration of the life and work of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"It's an opportunity for us to instill upon the children that they can be change agents no matter what age they are," Assistant Principal Kristine Sullivan said. "Just making sure that they are aware that there are people who are like them that are unlike them, but we are all the same and should be focus on being untied in peace."

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.