Teen's body recovered from Southaven lake

Southaven Police Department confirms a 16-year-old has died after drowning in a creek at Tulane, just south of Stateline Road.

Police say his body was recovered from the water not far from the area he jumped in.

Other teens were with him when he went underwater and didn't resurface, police say.

This is an ongoing story; we will update it as more details become available.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.