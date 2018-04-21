Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Berclair

A man was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer early Saturday morning in Berclair, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Summer Avenue near Berclair.

Officers approached a suspect--identified as 25-year-old Terrance Carlton--wanted for two other shootings that occurred early Saturday morning on Berclair Road near Tutwiler and Powell.

Carlton was trying to get away from officers when he fell.

"He stumbled and fell to the ground and in the process of getting up, reached for his waist and made a statement threatening the officer's life," Josh Devine, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson, said.

The officer then fired his service weapon twice, striking the suspect.

Carlton was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators located a weapon at Tutwiler and Berclair that possibly was involved in Saturday morning's shootings. Forensic exams are forthcoming to determine if the weapon belonged to the suspect.

"We're going to be looking at everything. We will be trying to obtain any kind of surveillance video, body camera footage from the Memphis Police Department, we'll be reviewing as part of this ongoing investigation," Devine said.

The victims that the suspect shot overnight are both in non-critical condition.

The officer has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is the second officer-involved shooting for a Memphis police officer in the last week. Last Saturday, a rookie officer injured an armed robbery suspect who police say was reaching for a gun in his car.

One neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said he wanted to get more information before passing judgment on the officer's decision to shoot, and his thoughts were with Carlton's family.

"It's got to be tough to hear about a family member being shot by police," he said.

The TBI says it will take as long as necessary to get all the facts and present their findings to the District Attorney for a decision on whether the shooting was justified or not.

We looked into Carlton's criminal history, which dates back to 2011, and he pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft of property in 2013. He was also arrested for aggravated robbery in 2016 and later pleaded guilty to facilitation of aggravated robbery that same year.

