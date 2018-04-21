Man killed in South Memphis shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man killed in South Memphis shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide in South Memphis. 

The shooting happened on King Road where a man was found shot multiple times. 

There is no suspect information at this time. 

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

