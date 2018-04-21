2 children killed in Whitehaven apartment fire

Two children died in a fire in Whitehaven on Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Fire Department.

The fire happened at the South Pointe Townhomes on Dewees Drive off East Shelby Drive.

The children were between the ages of 2 and 3 years old, according to MFD Lt. Wayne Cook.

"It's sad, it's sad for children to come to a demise like that," neighbor Francis Brown said.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition from smoke inhalation. Neighbors said the man is the kids' father, and he was trying to save them.

"I just saw him crying, and the blaze it was just too hot. Nothing he could have done," neighbor Alicia Matthews said.

"It was burning fierce, it was just, it was fast," Brown said.

Neighbors who witnessed the fire, say they could feel the heat from the blaze from far away.

Fire investigators worked to contain the flames, and say this loss of two children is devastating

"It's difficult anytime we find residents who are in critical condition. At this time we extend our prayers to the family, and we are supporting them in this effort," Lt. Cook said.

