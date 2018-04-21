9-year-old boy found after going missing walking home from schoo - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

9-year-old boy found after going missing walking home from school

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Dewayne Alexander (Source: MPD) Dewayne Alexander (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 9-year-old boy was walking home from school Friday but never made it to his house, according to Memphis Police Department.

A City Watch Alert was issued for Dewayne Alexander.

Alexander was found on Hazelwood Road near the intersection of Sax Road on Sunday afternoon.

