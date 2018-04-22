16-year-old girl missing out of Haywood County

Haywood County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager.

Officials believe Kiley McChesney, 16, left her home after midnight. Sunday.

McChesney was last seen wearing black jogging pants with a white shirt that says HOSA.

If you see her, contact Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 731-772-2412.

