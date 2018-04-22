16-year-old girl missing out of Haywood County - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

16-year-old girl missing out of Haywood County

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
HAYWOOD COUNTY (WMC) -

Haywood County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager. 

Officials believe Kiley McChesney, 16, left her home after midnight. Sunday.  

McChesney was last seen wearing black jogging pants with a white shirt that says HOSA.   

If you see her, contact Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 731-772-2412.

