Arkansas Ten Commandments display to be installed next week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A Ten Commandments monument will be installed outside Arkansas' Capitol next week, months after the original display was destroyed.
The Arkansas Secretary of State's office said it expects the new display to be installed on the morning of April 26.
The original display that was installed outside Capitol last June was destroyed less than 24 hours later. The man accused of driving his car into it apologized in 2015 for also destroying a Ten Commandments monument outside Oklahoma's Capitol.
A state commission in December approved the final design for Arkansas' replacement display, including four concrete posts for protection. Crews have installed the posts and repaired the monument's base.
A 2015 law required the state to allow the privately funded monument on state Capitol grounds.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It's a fact--Memphis is synonymous with BBQ. Now, two of Memphis' best-loved attractions--Memphis Zoo and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest from Memphis in May--have teamed up to predict the winner of BBQ Fest.More >>
It's a fact--Memphis is synonymous with BBQ. Now, two of Memphis' best-loved attractions--Memphis Zoo and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest from Memphis in May--have teamed up to predict the winner of BBQ Fest.More >>
More than 200 farmers, scientists, and entrepreneurs descended on Memphis for a major conference.More >>
More than 200 farmers, scientists, and entrepreneurs descended on Memphis for a major conference.More >>
The head of Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is asking for more money to help expand service around Memphis, but the request to Shelby County Commissioners didn't come without criticism.More >>
The head of Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is asking for more money to help expand service around Memphis, but the request to Shelby County Commissioners didn't come without criticism.More >>
A 16-year-old girl had her bond paid after spending months behind bars without a trial.More >>
A 16-year-old girl had her bond paid after spending months behind bars without a trial.More >>
Freedom Preparatory Academy Charter Schools hosted its second annual Senior Signing Day on Wednesday.More >>
Freedom Preparatory Academy Charter Schools hosted its second annual Senior Signing Day on Wednesday.More >>