Store where clerk shot teen back open

A store where a teenager was killed by a clerk over a stolen beer has reopened.

The Top Stop Shop is back open after it was closed following the shooting death of 17-year-old Dorian Harris.

Harris was shot and killed after a store clerk caught him stealing a beer.

That clerk, 28-year-old old Anwar Ghazali, has been charged with first-degree murder.

