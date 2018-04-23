VIDEO: Students brawl on Beale Street with child in tow

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out on Beale Street.

The fight happened Saturday night around 9 p.m. while a group of three women was attending Africa in April.

The mother of one of the victims told police that three female suspects were following her daughter and her friends and taunting them.

The taunting escalated when one of the suspects threw popcorn, ice, and a drink on the victims before starting a fight.

One of the victims, who is four months pregnant, was kicked in the stomach.

Another person who can be seen in video engaging in the fight was carrying a child in their arms.

Police broke up the fight, but no arrest was made.

The mom said her daughter has been getting bullied by the suspects at school for months and tried to make contact with the victim several times via social media.

No one has been charged at this time.

