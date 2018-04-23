Firefighters honored for campaign to cure muscular dystrophy

The Memphis Fire Department's Fill the Boot campaign kicks off in a few weeks.

Monday, the city was honored for raising more than $70,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

For more than 60 years, Memphis firefighters have stood on street corners asking for donations for their cause, helping in the fight to find a cure and fund research for muscular dystrophy.

The firefighters at Station 8 Shift C were given the highest award--The Golden Axe--for their hard work raising more than $9,500 during the 2017 Fill the Boot Campaign.

“Firefighters are proud,” said director Gina Sweat. “They are very competitive and these guys, I am very proud of them for what they did. I believe this will be the first time that the station won the highest donation part.”

Those donations give patient Hannah Warren hope that a cure is in the future.

“It’s really exciting to be here and know that all the work they put in to raise money to try and help people like me find a cure for muscular dystrophy,” Warren said.

Four years ago, doctors diagnosed Warren with myotonic muscular dystrophy type one.

Since her diagnosis, Warren had joined the fight starting her own walk to raise money to find a cure, knowing that every donation is one step closer to a cure for her and others.

“I’m just so thankful for the citizens who have donated to fill the boot for the firemen doing it,” Warren said. “It is really an amazing thing.”

The 2018 Fill The Boot Campaign kicks off soon, and firefighters will be back on street corners asking for your donations to help find a cure.

You can also drop off a donation at any Memphis fire station.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.