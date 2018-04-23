FedEx unveils biofuel powered airplane

FedEx celebrated Earth Day by showing off how the company is becoming more eco-friendly.

The Memphis-based shipping giant unveiled the first plane to fly 100 percent on biofuel.

The cutting-edge technology is called the ecoDemonstrator. It touched down at FedEx World Hub on Monday to mark the occasion.

"It's such a great testament to the great partnership we have with FedEx, to work together to innovate, collaborate, and really inspire action on environment," Boeing Director of Technology Innovation Jeanne Yu said.

"Fundamentally everything that we've done has been about innovation and DNA," FedEx Express CEO David Cunningham said. "From the model that Fred created years ago, to the technology that we deployed in terms of scanning packages--being the first to do that."

FedEx team members and University of Memphis STEM ambassadors toured the new Boeing 777-200 Freighter built for FedEx Express.

FedEx set a goal that 30 percent of its fleet will be using biofuels by 2030.

The ecoDemonstrator and other biofuel advances are part of an emerging technology that could cut costs and change the future of aviation.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.