Waffle House shooting suspect had criminal history

One of the victims of the Waffle House shooting is being praised for his heroic actions.

Man who stopped Waffle House shooter says he's no hero

Travis Reinking, the suspected shooter at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, is no stranger to police.

Investigators released details about an encounter Reinking had with police, days before the April 22 Waffle House shooting.

Authorities said he recently stole a BMW from a Brentwood, Tennessee dealership.

"He stole the car on Tuesday and due to the GPS capability, it was recovered on Tuesday,” said Metro Nashville PD spokesperson Don Aaron.

Authorities said at the time, they didn't know Reinking had stolen the car.

Reinking moved to Nashville last fall and worked in construction, but he was fired three weeks ago.

Prior to moving to Tennessee, police in his home state of Illinois documented several encounters with him.

“Obviously we're aware of him. We've had dealings with him before," said Sheriff Robert Huston of Tazewell County, Illinois.

In May 2016, Reinking claimed singer Taylor Swift was harassing him. In June 2017, police said he exposed himself to lifeguards at a public pool.

"I think anyone who reads the police reports we have here that I've given you copies of would conclude that there's certainly evidence of some mental health issues involved,” Huston said

It’s unknown if Reinking ever received mental health treatment, but things took another turn last summer.

The Secret Service arrested Reinking near the White House after they said he breached a security barrier.

They said he claimed to be a "sovereign citizen" who had a right to inspect the grounds and wanted to meet President Donald Trump.

That arrest led authorities to seize Reinking's guns from his apartment in Illinois.

However, deputies turned those weapons over to Reinking's father, including the AR-15 style rifle investigators said he used in the Waffle House shooting.

Police in Illinois said Reinking didn't have a legal right to keep those guns, but his father did.

They said the father promised to keep those guns away from his son.

Illinois authorities said they haven't determined if the father will face any charges, but ATF officials said the father could potentially be charged with a federal crime.

