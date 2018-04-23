Waffle House shooting suspect caught following 34-hour manhunt

Travis Reinking, the suspected shooter at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, is no stranger to police.

One of the victims of the Waffle House shooting is being praised for his heroic actions.

The gunman who police say opened fire and killed four people inside a Nashville-area Waffle House is in custody.

Investigators found Travis Reinking, 29, hiding in the woods not far from his home in Antioch, Tennessee.

It took investigators 34 hours to track down and arrest Reinking. Tips from neighbors led police to the area where Reinking was hiding.

Officers spotted Reinking, pointed their guns at him, and arrested him without complication. They said Reinking did have a gun in his possession at the time of the arrest, but he did not use it or put up a fight in any way.

"He did not try to run. As soon as the detective saw him, he [the detective] pulled out his weapon and told him to get on the ground and immediately, from what I understand, he got on the ground," Nashville officer Lt. Carlos Lara said.

Lara said Reinking also did not say anything during the arrest, except to ask for an attorney.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the case. At this time, nobody knows what Reinking's motive was for carrying out the deadly shooting.

He will be charged with four counts of criminal homicide.

Reinking was carrying a semi-automatic handgun in his backpack at the time of his arrest. While he was in handcuffs, investigators found a Colorado ID in his wallet and used that to identify him. Reinking is originally from Illinois, but he has lived in Antioch since last fall.

He has a history of mental illness. After a situation in Washington D.C., Reinking was not allowed to buy or possess any weapons.

However, investigators said Reinking's father gave him the guns he used during the Waffle House shooting.

ATF agents said Monday that Reinking's father could face federal charges for giving his son the weapons.

As for the victims in the shooting, 20-year-old Joe R. Perez, 21-year-old DeEbony Groves, 23-year-old Akilah DaSilva, and 29-year-old Taurean C. Sanderlin died in the shooting. Four other people were injured, including a man who has been credited with saving the lives of many more people in the restaurant.

Antioch previously made national headlines last fall when a man killed one and injured seven others in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in September 2017, which is approximately two miles away from the Waffle House.

