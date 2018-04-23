Officer who killed unarmed suspect remains unidentified

The police officer who shot and killed a shooting suspect Saturday morning remains unidentified.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the case, but TBI policy keeps it from releasing the name of officers who are under investigation. Instead, TBI leaves that responsibility to local departments.

Memphis Police Department said there is no clear timeline for when it will release the officer's identity.

The unnamed officer was responding to reports of two shootings that happened on Berclair Road on Saturday.

A report for one of those shootings was not completed by Monday afternoon. The report for the other shooting was not available for public view.

TBI explained Sunday that officers identified a man who matched the description of the man they were looking for in the two Berclair Road shootings.

That man was later identified as Terrance Carlton, 25.

Officers found Carlton on Summer Avenue. They said they asked him to stop, but he refused. They said he then stumbled, fell, and reached for his waistband.

That's when the still unidentified police officer opened fire--firing at least two times--on Carlton.

Carlton died shortly thereafter at Regional Medical Center.

Officers did not find a gun or weapon on Carlton. They did, however, find one near the intersection of Tutwiler and Berclair. They believe that weapon is related to the two shootings that remain under investigation.

MPD said it will release the officer's name as soon as he finishes the de-briefing process.

