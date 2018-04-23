Boxing promoter looks to bring Memphis back into national spotlight

A boxing promoter with a legendary boxing bloodline is working to return the Bluff City to boxing prominence.

Mike Tyson getting knocked out by Lennox Lewis and Roy Jones Jr. getting knocked out by Glenn Johnson are some of the biggest moments in the history of boxing, and they both happened in Memphis.

It has been a long time since those championship Saturday nights of the sweet science took over the city, but those nights are trying to make a comeback thanks to one local promoter with some legendary ties.

Langston Hampton, a 33-year-old citizen of Memphis, was born and raised in Orange Mound. He graduated from Overton High School. He has been around the sport of boxing for about 10 years now.

“I love the sport, I love the people, I love the interactions,” Hampton said as we candidly talked about the sport that we both grew up loving.

For most, this is just fandom. You like a fighter, you like a style, or maybe you just like to see people get hit in the face. However, for Hampton, this is as genetic as anything else is in his life.

“A lot of people in the boxing world know me as Don King’s grandson,” Hampton said.

He has embraced the name “LankTheKing” to pay homage to his grandfather, who is still promoting today. Hampton gets it honestly and he wants to bring that lineage and all of the matchmaking opportunities that come along with it to his hometown of Memphis.

His first opportunity at that will be on the 21st of July with his “The Big Payback” card that is happening at FedExForum. While excited, Hampton was noticeably anxious.

“I’m not nervous, but I think about it a lot. It’s like, I’m at home and this is the big one.”

While he’s convinced that the turnout will be great and that the City of Memphis will enjoy themselves, he did admit that he wouldn’t relax until the show starts.

“I’m excited and I’m just waiting on that bell to ring, so I can just say, ‘It’s here and it’s done.’"

Hampton wants to do multiple cards here a year and wants to give the boxing fans of Memphis quality fights. Tickets for his upcoming event are on sale now and according to Hampton, the cheapest tickets are $15.

“These fights are very, very affordable and you will see a great night of championship boxing.”

The real tale of the tape will be the size of the crowds entering the building on that Saturday night and the excitement level during the event. For those that cannot make it out, Hampton says that the fights will be televised and that they will be live streamed.

