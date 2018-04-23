Trader Joe’s to request approval for Germantown signs

Trader Joe's will return before the Germantown Design Review Commission on Tuesday night to request signs for the chain's planned Germantown store.

Commission members will review a sign package proposal that calls for a total of three signs in the familiar Trader Joe's font.

The company requested approval for signs back February.

However, the vote was delayed as the city and business argued over details to make the signs consistent with city regulations.

Trader Joe's has not announced an opening date but hopes to make the Germantown store a reality sometime this year.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.