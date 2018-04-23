Kingsbury High receives GEAR UP Tennessee grant

Kingsbury High School has been awarded a GEAR UP Tennessee grant worth nearly $1 million.

The grant from Tennessee Higher Education Commission and will run for the 2018 through 2024 school years.

It allows $65,000 per year for a GEAR UP Tennessee Site Coordinator position.

The site coordinator will work with the Memphis students to help get more students to enroll and succeed in their college careers.

