Houston High School principal resigns

Kyle Cherry, principal of Houston High School in Germantown, has resigned.

In a statement, Cherry cited stress from the job as his reason for stepping down.

“The overwhelming stress and pressures of this position have taken a tremendous toll on me as a person, as a father, as a husband, as a family member, and as a friend and I now need to practice what I preach and put family first.”

Assistant Principal Rob Taylor will act as Interim Principal for the remainder of the school year.

