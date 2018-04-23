Houston High School principal resigns - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Houston High School principal resigns

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Kyle Cherry (Source: Houston High School's website) Kyle Cherry (Source: Houston High School's website)
GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) -

Kyle Cherry, principal of Houston High School in Germantown, has resigned.

In a statement, Cherry cited stress from the job as his reason for stepping down.

“The overwhelming stress and pressures of this position have taken a tremendous toll on me as a person, as a father, as a husband, as a family member, and as a friend and I now need to practice what I preach and put family first.”

Assistant Principal Rob Taylor will act as Interim Principal for the remainder of the school year.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly