City prepares for Memphis In May festivities

The countdown is on to the annual Beale Street Music Festival, which is also the kickoff to Memphis In May.

As the countdown clock ticks, the time for the festivities is quickly approaching.

“Excitement is kind of the word that is running through the office right now,” said Director of Marketing Robert Griffin. “This is what we work all year for. We're on the edge of our seats, ready to go.”

Fences are going up on the Riverwalk, and crews are working hard in Tom Lee Park in preparation for the Beale Street Music Festival, starting May 4.

“Making those last-minute preparations,” Griffin said. “We are moving trailers into the park now, and we are starting the set-up and the buildup for our Beale Street Music Festival main stages.”

The next few days of rain won't slow down crews who have a lot of work ahead of them to get the park ready.

Organizers are looking forward to hopefully a sunny next couple of weeks with new water stations for people at the events.

“Memphis weather is pretty unpredictable, so we don't know what's going to happen, but we've got water stations to make sure everyone stays hydrated,” Griffin said. “The other cool thing that's going to be there this year, we've got a mural artist who's going to be on site producing a 16-foot by 8-foot wall mural on-site reflective of the Beale Street Music Festival.”

Another feature this year is that Memphis In May is partnering with an app called Live Safe to increase security.

“And this allows us to communicate any kind of safety warnings to you whether is weather concerns or delays in getting the gates open or anything along those lines,” Griffin said. “It allows us a direct communication with our patrons, with our volunteers with our vendors.”

Organizers say now is the time to buy your tickets because once some of these events get started, the ticket prices can go up.

To get tickets or to get all the information you might need, go to the Memphis In May website.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.