Cause of deadly fire remains a mystery

The cause of a horrific fire this weekend that killed two young children in Whitehaven is still under investigation.

The fire started in the kitchen area of the apartment and caused more than $100,000 in damage, according to Memphis Fire Department.

Fire investigators are still waiting to talk to the sole survivor of Saturday's Whitehaven fire. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition for smoke inhalation.

"When children perish in a fire, it really weighs on their heart even more. It’s very heavy on them. So our prayers definitely go out to the family," MFD Director Gina Sweat said.

The family's neighbor told us over the phone her son was the first to smell the smoke.

The woman and her children escaped unharmed as smoke alarms went off next door.

She also remembered seeing the father jump out of a window and appearing disoriented. His two toddlers remained inside the home and didn't survive.

"I don’t think there is anything tougher that they deal with than the loss of life of a small child," Sweat said. "To see the senseless loss of life of a small child’s life, it’s heart-wrenching on the firefighters; it’s hard on me."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Investigators have not released the names of the toddlers. Their deaths mark the 7th fire fatality in Memphis in the past 30 days. Less than a month ago, an early morning fire inside this home killed 5 people including a 4-year-old and two young teens

"We urge every time we get the chance, make sure you have a working smoke alarm, be careful with cooking, watch your electrical appliances. All of these things we talked about over and over and over again," Sweat said.

We're told the mother of the children was at work when the fire started.

