Herenton talks about decision to close schools

Former Memphis mayor Willie Herenton is speaking out about the decision to shut down two charter high schools he oversees.

Herenton said W.E.B. DuBois schools are getting out of the high school business, closing campuses in Whitehaven and Southeast Memphis this year.

"High schools are very expensive to operate,” Herenton said. “So we don't want to shortchange kids in high school by not being able to offer AP courses, not having the academic qualified teachers to teach."

SCS had labeled both high schools as "needing improvement" in the latest report card.

Four DuBois charter schools serving kindergarten through 8th grades will continue to operate.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.