Brooks ready for extended opportunity with Grizzlies

With decisions to be made on whom to select in the upcoming NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies have already made one move that may pay for them in long term success.

That was the decision to sign guard MarShon Brooks for a full season going into next year.

The former first round pick got bounced to basketball's hinterlands after a strong rookie season in 2011.

Brooks parlayed a 10-day tryout contract with the Grizzlies this year into a steady gig that saw him average more than 20 points a game for the 7 games he played with the Grizzlies, shooting almost 50 percent beyond the arc, as well as dropping 4 dimes per game.

All for an NBA veteran's minimum salary.

"My rookie year my role was kinda big." Brooks said. "I had a big role to play on the team. But then my role diminished the next year when the team got better and I didn't know how to handle it. I went overseas and learned how to work and now i know how to be appreciative of every minute."

In his brief tenure with the Grizz last season Brooks made $86,000, a steal for his ability to put the ball in the basket.

