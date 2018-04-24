Chattanooga bus driver to serve 4 years for crash that killed 6 children

Chattanooga bus driver Johnthony Walker will spend four years in prison after a crash that killed six children.

Walker was sentenced to more than nine years in prison after a crash that killed six children. He will be able to serve his sentence concurrently, with two years of his sentence having already been served.

Walker was found guilty on six counts of criminally negligent homicide in the 2016 crash. Prosecutors said Walker was on his phone at the time of the crash.

The judge sentenced Walker to two years for six counts of criminally negligent homicide, four years for 11 counts of reckless aggravated assault, one year for seven counts of assault, two years for felony reckless endangerment, six months for reckless driving, and 30 days for using a portable device.

In the midst of the sentencing trial, a parent burst out in the courtroom, cursing Walker's attorney and shouting "he killed those kids" toward Walker. The judge took several minutes to regain control of the courtroom as tensions rose.

Nearly three dozen families filed civil lawsuits against Walker for pain and suffering and to help pay medical bills, several of those cases are still open well over a year after the crash.

