Olive oil tasting event coming to Collierville

Explore the health benefits of olive oil in a not so typical 'tasting' at the Collierville Burch Library. Owner of Bazaar on the Collierville Square, Sandy Barrios will present an Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar Tasting.

You don't need to bring anything but your appetite. Food will be available with the tasting.

The tasting will be Monday, May 21, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to register in advance on the Library's Event Calendar. Click here to register.

