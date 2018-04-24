10-year-old with cancer gets special prom surprise - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MARION, AR (WMC) -

A 10-year-old girl in Marion got a special surprise when she was crowned Prom Princess at Marion High School's prom Saturday. 

Abi Blankenship, who is battling Ewing's sarcoma, was surprised with a chance to go to prom with family friend Ales Dostal, according to Patriot Expressions--the school's newspaper. 

Dostal planned the perfect promposal to help Abi have her dream night, complete with a castle and flowers. 

Abi's mother Jamie Swain called the experience "a very selfless act of kindness.”

