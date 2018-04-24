MEM explains legal way to fly with weapons

Memphis International Airport wants passengers to know there is a safe and legal way to fly with firearms.

Nearly 4,000 guns were confiscated at airport checkpoints across America.

"We don't want it in a carry-on bag. We want it packed safely and put underneath the aircraft during the flight," TSA agent Mark Howell said.

Howell said guns should never be taken to the airport security checkpoint. They should be part of checked bags, which are taken before passengers reach the checkpoints.

"99.99 percent of the time when we find them at the checkpoint their excuse is, 'Oops. I forgot it was in my bag," Howell said.

In 2017 Memphis International Airport confiscated 26 firearms at airport checkpoints. One of those guns belonged to Hardin County Circuit Court Judge Charles Creed McGinley.

McGinley was issued two misdemeanor citations after TSA agents found a loaded gun in his carry-on bag. The 9mm Smith and Wesson had six bullets in the magazine and one in the chamber. Charges were later dropped after McGinley paid court costs.

