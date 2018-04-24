Memphis Chef wins Food Network game show

A Memphis chef is now the proud champion of a Food Network game show.

Chef Tamara Eddy, owner of Chef Tam's Underground Cafe located in Cooper-Young, won an episode of Guy's Grocery Games!

Chef Tam took home $16,000 by wowing the judges with her famous Muddy Mac-n-Cheese, peach cobbler French toast, and fried collard greens.

Chef Tam said Guy Fieri, who hosts the game show, is one of her idols. She said his on-screen energy is just the same when the cameras are turned off.

"It was so amazing, it was fast-paced, I was nervous the whole time, but in the end, I won," Chef Tam said.

For Chef Tam, her time on Food Network is not complete. She will appear on Guy's Grocery Games again later this spring.

"That show will air May 27th and it is a burger challenge...and this girl brings it in the burger challenge," Chef Tam said.

With her success, she wants to pass on a message to those pursuing their dream.

"I just have to say believe in yourself and keep trying, never give up on your dreams," Chef Tam said.

