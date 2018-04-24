Waffle House shooting hero honored at TN Capitol

One of the victims of the Waffle House shooting is being praised for his heroic actions.

The man being hailed as a hero for confronting the Waffle House gunman was honored at the Tennessee Capitol on Tuesday.

James Shaw Jr.'s humility has shone through since the tragic mass shooting happened. Shaw is reluctant to call himself a hero, even though police have said he saved many lives.

The mayor of Nashville and the CEO of Waffle House both sung his praises the day he wrestled an AR-15 out of the gunman's hands, burning his own hands on the gun barrel. He was also grazed by a bullet during the attack.

Shaw was honored with a resolution on the House floor at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

"It means a lot to me. It's a life-changing moment, and I'm going to try to use this moment as a platform to bring awareness to shootings and just violence," Shaw said.

Shaw's best friend, Brennan McMurry, was inside the Waffle House when the shooting happened. He credits Shaw with saving his life.

"This man right here is not only a hero to so many, but he's a best friend to me," McMurry said. "My wife was in utter disbelief that this could have happened to her husband. We just got married in November, so if you think about that, the fact that I may not have made my six month anniversary is a very, very scary thought."

The resolution created for Shaw reads, "If a hero is 'a person noted for courageous acts or nobility of character,' then James Shaw Jr. is a hero twice over, for he has demonstrated both his courage and character in a manner few could ever attempt to emulate." Click here to read the full text of the resolution.

Shaw is a Nashville native. He graduated from Hunters Lane High School and attended Tennessee State University.

Shaw set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the other victims of the shooting.

