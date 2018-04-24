'So much more life to live': Cousin remembers Waffle House shooting victim

One of the victims of the Waffle House shooting is being praised for his heroic actions.

The family of one of the four victims in Sunday's deadly Waffle House shooting is speaking out.

Lancelot DaSilva, the cousin of Akilah DaSilva, said he plans to get justice.

“It's really horrific to actually think about what he had to go through,” Lancelot said.

Lancelot DaSilva's cousin Akilah was one of four victims killed in the shooting. All four victims were younger than 30 years old.

WMC5’s Jerica Phillips spoke via Facetime to Lancelot, who lives in Nashville.

“It breaks my heart and it's really affected my family pretty drastically right now,” Lancelot said.

He said Akilah, who also went by the name NatrixDream, was a rising producer, musician, and artist. One of his songs on YouTube is titled "Last Goodbye."

Lancelot said he was initially angry when he found out about his cousin's death and heard about the suspected gunman Travis Reinking's criminal past.

“He had so much more life to live so that did anger me,” Lancelot said. “As I started to calm down and reflect on the situation it's clear that this man needed help.”

He said he wants weapons like AR-15's, the type of gun investigators say Reinking used, out of the hands of civilians.

“It's a weapon designed for mass destruction. No common man should have that in their possession,” Lancelot said.

A GoFundMe account for Akilah's funeral expenses has exceeded its $10,000 goal.

Lancelot said he wants his cousin to be remembered for his passion.

“For me to do justice for him is just to promote his music, so that's my goal right now is to promote his music and promote his artwork because as I mentioned he wasn't just a musician, he was an artist,” Lancelot said.

