Officer ticketed for hitting 10-year-old leaving school

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis police officer was given a ticket for crashing into a 10-year-old in a school zone.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon outside St. Louis Catholic School on Shady Grove Road.

The officer was turning left onto White Station Road when his patrol car struck the girl's backpack, knocking her down. 

She was not critically injured. 

The officer was ticketed for failure to maintain a safe lookout.

