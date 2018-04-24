Police: Girl raped walking home from school

The abandoned house where the girl says she was raped (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a child said she was raped walking home from school on Monday.

The girl said she was in the area of Deadrick Avenue and Pendleton Street when the man stopped her.

He threatened her with a knife and forced her to walk to an abandoned house in the 3100 block of Radford Road, where he raped her.

“I came to the door yesterday and saw two police cars and police van and they were going in and out and they came out with a bag,” neighbor Rhonda Jackson said.

The girl called police at 4:40 p.m. and said she'd been kidnapped and raped.

The suspect is in his early 20s with a beard and mustache and was wearing a black hoodie with black pants, blue and gray camouflage boxers, and black and gold shoes.

No arrest has been made at this time. If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

