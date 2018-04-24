Man who said wife died on trip to Graceland pleads not guilty to her murder

The Hartville Police Department has arrested Philip Snider and charged him with aggravated murder following his wife's mysterious disappearance, which was reported in January.

The Ohio man who said his wife died during a trip to Graceland now admits he dumped her body in the Tennessee river.

Man admits he dumped wife's body in river after she 'vanished' during Graceland trip

Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of a woman after her husband said he dumped her body in the Tennessee River.

Man says he kept wife's body in truck, dumped her in river to 'let nature take its course'

An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty in the death of his wife, who vanished during a trip to visit Graceland in Memphis.

Phillip Snider is now charged in his wife's death. He initially told investigators she died at a motel across from Graceland.

Then he told more stories about what happened to his wife.

Ohio police said it just didn't add up.

Snider was arrested on Friday at a Burger King in the couple's hometown of Hartville, Ohio.

"I don't think he thought he was going to be arrested because he was kind of enjoying his coffee and he told me that everything was good and everything was peachy keen to quote him exactly, but his look changed when I told him he was under arrest," said Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea.

Roberta Snider is still missing, but her husband Phillip is charged with aggravated murder in her death. Exactly what happened to Roberta Snider is not clear.

The DA's office in Stark County Ohio said people are charged in the jurisdiction where investigators believe the crime happened. Phillip Snider was charged in Stark County Ohio.

It all started in January when Snider told police his wife died on a road trip to visit Graceland.

Snider stayed at a motel across from Graceland, and no one at the motel ever saw Roberta.

Snider said an ambulance picked her up and took her to some hospital. Then Snider said he returned Roberta back to nature by throwing her off a bridge into the Tennessee River in Benton County.

Ohio police say his story never made sense.

"As a police officer I'm a natural-born skeptic, I guess,” Chief Dordea said. “We have to verify information, especially information we receive that doesn't make sense."

A neighbor of Snider's said he sold the couple's condo shortly after Roberta disappeared and moved into some nearby apartments.

Neighbors said they never saw any problems between the couple.

Additionally, Roberta Snider's brother also contacted police about her disappearance, not her husband.

Snider is being held in Stark County Ohio on a $5 million bond.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.