Man exposes himself, attempts to kidnap 12-year-old girl

Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a man who attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl on Monday.

Police say the girl was walking around near the intersection of Pope Street and Coleman Avenue at about 5:20 p.m. when a man driving a blue four-door vehicle, possibly a 1990’s model Nissan, stopped next to her.

The girl said he opened the door and told her to get in. The suspect’s pants were down and he exposed himself to her.

The girl ran away and was uninjured.

If you can help police catch this suspect, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

