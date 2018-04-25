Study rates Memphis as average in diversity

With immigration reform remaining one of the most prominent political issues, suggesting that the U.S. demographic landscape may soon change, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities.

To identify the most ethnically diverse places in America, WalletHub compared more than 500 of the largest U.S. cities across three key metrics, including ethno-racial diversity, linguistic diversity, and birthplace diversity.

Ethnic Diversity in Memphis (1=Most Diverse; 250=Avg.):

231st – Ethnoracial Diversity

337th – Linguistic Diversity

364th – Birthplace Diversity

Memphis ranks 270th overall and 55th among large cities in terms of ethnic diversity.

For the full report, and to see where other Mid-South cities ranked, click here.

