Woman punched by child's father during attempted kidnapping

A woman is behind bars after she tried to kidnap a little boy.

The boy's father told police that the woman grabbed his son and tried to run off with the child.

The dad punched 53-year-old Gina Ricard as he fought to get his son back.

Ricard fled the scene in a black SUV before going to a fire station saying that she tried to stop a kidnapping and was hit.

Officers arrested her after realizing she matched a suspect description.

While giving her statement, she said God told her to help the boy.

Ricard is charged with felony criminal attempt and especially aggravated kidnapping.

