Memphis teen accepted into Yale receives full scholarship from Gates Foundation

A Memphis student received another high honor days after getting accepted into Yale University.

Devin Foster, a high school senior at Power Center Academy, is one of 300 students who received the prestigious Gates Scholarship.

The scholarship is focused on fully funding minority student's collegiate education.

Students who apply must be in the top 10 percent of their class and have a 3.3 GPA.

