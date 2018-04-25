Memphis woman wins $100K at World Food Championships

A Memphis woman is $100,000 richer after taking home the grand prize at the World Food Championships Final Table in Arkansas.

Lisa Gwatney's prize winning dish included a grilled and seared Wagyu rib eye topped with truffle butter sauteed mushrooms, seared Foie gras, and an Amarone reduction.

The 6th Annual World Food Championships featured 450 culinary teams from 13 countries and more than 40 states.

Gwatney beat nine other category champions to take home the top prize.

She is a home cook who says she just loves to cook for people she loves.

“I just feel so humbled and honored to even be able to share the stage with my fellow competitors,” she said. “I didn’t expect to win at all. I was looking around the room at what everyone was producing and I would have been completely fine with whomever would have won."

Gwatney went on to say she wasn't sure what she would do with the money, but she knows some of it will be donated to ministry work she and her husband support.

The search for the next World Food Champion will start at The Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama, November 7 - 11. To learn more about the World Food Championships and how to qualify for 2018 event visit, www.worldfoodchampionships.com.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.