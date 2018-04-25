Walmart customer uses PA system after growing tired of waiting for service

A Kentucky Walmart customer is getting a lot of attention for his resourcefulness.

Forrest Hunter was trying to get his hunting license, but there was nobody in the Walmart's sporting goods section to assist him.

So he grabbed the phone and took to the store's PA system.

"A guy walked up and asked if I? needed any help. I? said, 'How’d you know?' Then I? bought my hunting license," Hunter told the local news station WKYT.

As of Wednesday, the video had nearly 3 million views with more than 70,000 engagements

