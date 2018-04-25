Expect heavy rain Thursday morning

We are looking at rain, heavy at times, moving into the region into Thursday. An area of low pressure, along with a cold front will track into the region.

The commute to work and school on Thursday is looking a bit wet for portions of the region. We are seeing some heavy downpours around 4 a.m. on Thursday with temperatures in the 50s.

By lunchtime on Thursday we are still dealing with some rain in the region, mainly in West Tennessee and North Mississippi. Temperatures are staying the 50s and 60s thanks to the rain and clouds.

By Thursday night we will see the rain move out of the area with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Clouds will stick around Thursday night into our Friday.

We are looking at another cold front that will move into the Mid-South on Friday. We will keep with clouds and small rain chances, but the rain is not looking as widespread as earlier in the week.

This weekend is looking great! High pressure will move into the region and with south winds returning we will see warmer weather, mainly sunny skies. Looking like a great weekend for the 2018 Mid-South Heart Walk and Red Dress Dash or any other plans expected this weekend.

