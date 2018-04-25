3 dead after tractor-trailers collide on Arkansas interstate

CARLISLE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State Police say three people were killed in a head-on collision involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 40.

State police say the wreck happened Tuesday afternoon near Carlisle, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Little Rock. State police say a truck driven by Jerry Stice of Westville, Oklahoma, crossed the center line and crashed into a FedEx truck driven by Jesus Escareno of Houston.

State police say Stice and Escareno died in the collision, along with a passenger in the FedEx truck, Mark Lynch of Magnolia, Texas.

Traffic was backed up for hours Tuesday as crews worked to clear the wreckage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.