Man wearing cowboy hat stops would-be armed robber

A man wearing a cowboy hat stopped a would-be armed robber in Mexico, according to ITV News.

The incident happened Monday morning when a man walked into a Carnes Cares in Monterrey and pointed a gun at the cashier.

There was a man wearing a cowboy hat near the register. The suspect pointed the gun at the man in the hat, then turned around to point the gun at someone behind him.

As he did, the man in the hat lunged at the suspect, wrestling his gun away from him.

Two store workers ran to the aid of the man in the hat, and they were able to subdue him, who lost his shirt in the struggle.

ITV News says that the police were called and the suspect was handed over to them.

