Ole Miss students warned against throwing rocks at baseball players

Ole Miss students are receiving a warning about their behavior at future baseball games.

Last weekend, students were reportedly throwing rocks at Georgia baseball players from the terrace section, which overlooks the visiting team's bullpen.

Security shut down the section after the students ignored warnings.

“I think it was really irresponsible of everyone who was throwing rocks,” said one student. “You know I hope they don't keep doing it. Everyone gets consequences.”

Athletic Director Ross Bjork said that if another incident occurs, the school and even the SEC could get involved.

