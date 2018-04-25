Mississippi considers expanding shooting clubs

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife is looking to expand its shooting clubs to Lafayette County and Oxford City Schools.

According to the Oxford Eagle, the clubs are about getting children active outdoors while also promoting gun safety.

The Mississippi Scholastic Shooting Program teaches life skills to 7th through 12th-grade students.

The program also provides students an opportunity to compete for scholarships.

