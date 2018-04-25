Neighbors frustrated over lack of Hattie B's parking

The excitement surrounding the new Hattie B's in Midtown is causing some serious traffic problems.

There were three things residents in this area were worried about Hattie B's moving in: smelling chicken all day, which hasn't been a problem; trash being left on the streets, which hasn't been bad; and the third is parking and traffic, which has been an issue.

"You know it's a line that starts before we open and a line after we close everyday," Brian Morris said.

But some customers are getting a lot more than hot chicken, they're getting a parking ticket from the city. It's a reminder that it's still a neighborhood and parking rules still apply.

"They really should have enough parking to suit the number of people they planned to actually attend the restaurant," Jay Hoffman, who lives in the area, said. "We have seen people with their cars encroaching over the driveway making it tough to get in or get out."

Some residents have been taking matters into their own hands by placing cones on the street.

Hattie B's management had "no parking signs" made and placed them throughout the neighborhood. Plus, they're hoping once they open up their online and call-in order services, that will help alleviate traffic.

But traffic and parking aren't the only issues.

"We were working with the city too because it's not only parking. In being a good neighbor, we want folks to safely come eat with us, too, and Cooper is a busy street, and there's not a crosswalk here," Morris said.

Hattie B's brought some changes to the close-knit neighborhood, but Andrew McNeil doesn't seem to mind.

He said that's just all a part of city living, but he does have one request.

"Just have your loud conversations when you get to the restaurant. Remember you're in a neighborhood," McNeil said.

Hattie B's said they are working with area businesses to try to create more parking spaces.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.