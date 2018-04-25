Rare Neiman Marcus Infiniti sedan stolen from downtown

It sounds like the plot from "Gone in 60 Seconds.” A one-of-a-kind sports car was stolen right off a city street.

Now Memphis Police Department is investigating and wants you to be on the lookout.

The standout Gold Q6 was parked at Vance and Mulberry when it was stolen Saturday night. It is a somewhat isolated area and not brightly lit, but no one would miss that car.

"It's a car nobody is going to miss going down the road,” said Chad Tidwell at Infiniti of Memphis on Germantown Road.

Tidwell said the car is a special edition that was in Neiman Marcus's Christmas Book--a gold 2017 Infiniti Q60 worth close to $70,000 and has white leather interior.

Only 50 were produced.

Memphis police said this hard-to-miss car was reported stolen from Saturday at about 10:20 p.m.

"We actually had one of in stock and I believe that was the one that was stolen," Tidwell said.

Tidwell said a man bought it last year.

The car’s owner did not want to do an interview but said it was parked and locked in the spot for about three hours.

There do not appear to be any witnesses, but there are cameras on the building where it was parked.

The man who lives in the building said he never saw the car because he did not go outside. He does have a recording but couldn't remember the code to get to the video.

Memphis police sent some tech guys out to try to retrieve it Wednesday afternoon.

Tidwell said the car would not be easy to steal.

"They must have had a lot of skills to be able to do it,” Tidwell said. "It has plenty of power to run if you needed to run from police."

The gold 2017 Q60 has a Tennessee tag BRR-220.

If you see that car or know where it is, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

