Rainy commute, TN state lawmakers wrap up the latest session, TN Ready testing

Graceland is holding a town hall to pitch its expansion efforts to residents and get feedback from them. A point of contention is the arena they want to build which, for now, violates the non-compete with FedEx Forum. We are looking ahead to the meeting this morning on WMC5.

The 2018 session formally wrapped up for the Tennessee state legislature. We'll talk about some of the issues and action taken on issues like TN Ready, juvenile justice reform, school safety, opioids and statue removals.

A Memphis woman has been named world food champion for her steak. We'll tell you about a contest she won over the weekend and why she earned the $100,000 prize.

Collierville Schools has suspended TN Ready Testing...The district is citing issues with the provider Questar. We'll talk about what's next for the statewide testing.

Mike Conley is, once again, a finalist for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the 3rd straight year. We'll tell you how you can vote for him this morning.

Another rainy morning commute today. A little cooler but we have a great weekend ahead. Details on the day and the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

HUD proposes a rent increase for residents

Neighbors frustrated over lack of Hattie B's parking

SCS to re-evaluate prom dress code after student denied entrance

Rare Neiman Marcus Infiniti sedan stolen from downtown

Army recruit gunned down while sleeping in his own bed



