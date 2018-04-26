Foundation invests $1.2M into South Memphis

The Women's Foundation of Greater Memphis plans to invest $1.2 million into the 38126 zip code.

The investment is a part of the foundation's strategic plan to reduce poverty in South Memphis by 5 percent by 2020. South Memphis is the poorest area in the city.

The plan focuses on employment training, case management, early childhood education, youth development, and financial literacy.

